How new Christmas Fayre boosted Harrogate charities

Charities used the stall at Harrogate Christmas Fayre to either sell products they produce or use it to provide more information to thousands of visitors.

Keen to ensure local charities could raise their profile and generate funds for their good cause, Market Place Europe provided a stall at the market from Friday, December 3 until Sunday, December 12.

Among the good causes which used the stall to either sell products they produce or use it to provide more information to the thousands of visitors who visited during the ten days were;

Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, Bilton and Woodfield Community Library, Dementia Forward, Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre, Harrogate Easier Living Project, Citizens Advice Craven and Harrogate Districts, Carers Resource, Horticap, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity and Girlguiding North Yorkshire West County.

The charities were identified through the council’s LOCAL LOTTO initiative.

THE LOCAL LOTTO was launched as a way to raise additional funds for voluntary and community groups across the Harrogate district.

Carol Chapman, from Samaritans of Harrogate and District, said: "We’d like to say a massive thank you to both Market Place Europe and Harrogate Borough Council for supporting Samaritans of Harrogate and District at Harrogate Christmas Fayre last week.

"What a great opportunity this was for us to meet local people and visitors to spread awareness of our listening service at this really challenging time of year for some people.

"We were able to engage positively with everyone who took an interest in the stall and hand out our contact details should anyone need us. It was invaluable.

"Thank you again to both Market Place Europe and Harrogate Borough Council."

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "Christmas is a time for giving, so I’m delighted that between ourselves and Market Place Europe we were able to provide a stall at Harrogate Christmas Fayre to 11 Harrogate district charities and good causes.

"Like all of us, charities have also faced a challenging two years, so we were determined that through delivering a safe, vibrant and attractive festive offering, we could help support them in this way.

"I hope, should Harrogate Christmas Fayre return next year, we’ll be able to continue this support for local good causes and raise the profile of many others.

"I’d like to thank Market Place Europe for allowing us this opportunity and also the hundreds, if not thousands, of people who took the time to visit the charity stall, find out more and give locally."