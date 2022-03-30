Householders in Wetherby area are turning off heating to save money

Boston Spa Community and Homeless group coordinators Nichola Noble and Sally Umpleby say there are worrying signs.

“I am seeing an increase in foodbank voucher requests as we are a Trussell Trust referral agent,” said Nichola.

“I get requests for help many times, most recently for gas and electric prepayment metre top ups whilst people are waiting for pay day or benefit payments and the cycle continues waiting for their next payment or pay day.

“Many are not putting their heating on as they cannot afford to.

“One family asked us for just £3 to top up their gas so they could have hot water to bathe the children.

“Another lady we know who lives in a village and her home runs on oil heating, has had her oil increased nearly 75 per cent and cannot afford her next order which is a minimum of 500 litres shooting from £400 to £1300.”

“A young man has literally been living on toast because he can’t afford to pay the bills and cook or eat.

“He has given up his car already, the buses have proved unreliable, making him late for work, so he has bought a bicycle.”

“So many of our clients are worried about putting the heating on which is very concerning when they are so vulnerable and refuse to turn it on and need persuading to at least put it on low.

“As for the homeless, they are continually in need and people we help and care.”