HOPES FOR 2022: Harrogate MP Andrew Jones and councillors from across the district set their sights on what the new year may bring

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones and councillors from across the Harrogate district have told the Harrogate Advertiser what they are looking forward to and hoping for in 2022, following a tough couple of years due to the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

Andrew Jones - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP:

“2021 was another challenging year for everyone because of Covid. 2022 has started with similar challenges but with significant differences.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones admits that beating Covid-19 remains the top priority for 2022

“My keenest hope is that vaccines and boosters, combined with the apparent decrease in severity of the new Covid variant will mean we can beat the ferocious speed at which it infects people and fully recover our normal lives again as soon as possible.

“Beating this awful disease and the impact it has on our everyday lives remains the top priority for 2022.

“We must use the year too to build up our defences against future pandemics.

"This means ensuring supply chains for medical equipment such as PPE are shorter and more nimble, especially for vaccines for Covid as it goes from being a pandemic illness to an endemic one can be adapted quickly like the annual flu shots.

“It also means taking a world view and ensuring that poorer countries receive vaccination supplies so that new variants aren’t once again exported from one country to another.

“2021 saw the historic Glasgow COP-26 conference set ambitious goals to slow global warming.

"There is still much work to be done to encourage the larger economies to do more and to make their targets more ambitious.

"This does not mean though that the rest of the world can go at the pace of the slowest.

"There is a great opportunity here for British ingenuity, industry and creativity to capitalise on the new technologies that will be developed in the field of energy micro-generation and carbon capture.

“I want 2022 to see a renaissance in British innovation and climate action represents such an opportunity.

“The last few years have been marked by division and rancour.

"From Brexit to vaccines and Trump to cycle lanes it seems we have become a more angry society, more certain that we are right, less willing to consider evidence and other opinions.

“Too many take this to extremes, happy to sit in their own social media echo chamber hearing only the voice of those with whom they agree and pouncing on those with whom they do not.

"Indeed, as we have sadly seen, it can lead to acts of violence.

“In 2022, and it is certainly not a partisan point as it occurs across the political spectrum and outside it too, I think we should all listen more, respect people with expertise, challenge evidence rather than drag down the person providing it and respect the views of others more.

“I realise in a world where we can react instantly on Twitter and Facebook or shoot off an angry email this may be a forlorn hope but it is nonetheless a change I would like to see in how we conduct our daily lives.”

Richard Cooper - Leader Harrogate Borough Council:

“2022 looks set for a challenging start as public services, including councils, struggle with staffing issues and Omicron compels more and more key workers to isolate.

“The first thing I wish for in 2022 is a return to normality with the virus under control.

"In the meantime I want us all, including me, to recognise if things don’t happen as we expect - a missed bin collection, an unreturned email, a late delivery or whatever - that the reason might be because one or several people are poorly, maybe seriously so.

"Let’s try and be understanding of that so that we can get through another difficult year together.

“That year will see several important local issues before us to address the changes happening to society - the need to provide affordable housing for those who work here but can’t afford to live here, for young people who need to live near relatives and established support networks and for those needing affordable social housing.

“We need to move forward on sharing the space on our roads more fairly to address the needs of all those wanting to use them - not only private motorists.

"This is important for air quality, sustainability, reducing congestion and promoting healthy lifestyles.

"It isn’t about penalising motorists as some portray it in a bid to ‘win’ the argument.

“It is about giving a fair chance to those who want to get about our district however they want to do it.

“Finally, I want to see Government and councils work together to address the changes happening to retail and plan for how our town centres need to change to address the growing switch to online.

“For me this needs to include plans to bring more residential back into town centres, build community services into empty units and increase office space in the prime retail areas.

“That way, as part of a bigger strategy, we can build footfall into town centres to support the quirky, independent retailers and hospitality industry as the bigger retail chains move more and more of their business online.

“There are many more challenges - small and large - besides these and I look forward to working with the public to address all of those where the council has an influence.”

Coun Pat Marsh - Lib Dem leader, Harrogate Borough Council:

“2022 sees the start of a new beginning of Local Democracy in Harrogate District, Harrogate Borough Council will be in its final year of existence and a new super council, North Yorkshire, will be elected in May.

“Residents will have the opportunity to give serious consideration to the way things have been delivered to them over the last 20 years or so and whether they want the same to continue.

"One thing that is certain is the need to set up a Harrogate Town Council to ensure Harrogate’s voice is not lost and Harrogate residents have control over things they value most.

“There is a need to bring a halt to piecemeal development of things like cycle and walking routes, a much more holistic approach is required.

"There is also a need to bring everyone together to build the vision of Harrogate and Knaresborough town centres.

"Now is the opportunity as the way we are governed is changing.

“I would like to see huge investment in affordable public transport, there are large areas of our district and Harrogate town itself with poor services and until that is in place trying to solve congestion will be impossible.

"I would love to see the development of Park and Ride sights on Wetherby Road, Leeds Road and Ripon Road.

"It works well for places like York and we deserve the same service.

“I would hope that the push for Carbon Reduction continues and is put at the forefront of all decisions taken, especially on new developments, our Local Plan needs updating and fast, to achieve this.

“Without taking this issue seriously then the future for our Children and Grandchildren looks perilous.

"We do need to continue tree & moss planting and delivering electrical charging points now.

“One thing still hanging over us all is Covid and the hope is that we can bring a halt to the impact this has had and is still having on all our lives.

"To do this we do need to listen to and follow advice given by the scientists not just for ourselves and our families but for everyone and hopefully 2022 will be the year Covid is beaten.

“Finally, it would be nice if we celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee.