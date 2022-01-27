Historic attraction in Knaresborough delighted to win top award
Knaresborough's most historic tourist attraction has started 2022 with a bang by coming out tops in a prestigious competition.
Mother Shipton’s was nominated as ‘Best Family Attraction’ in the Little Vikings – York for Kids Awards in October 2021 by visitors.
The famous attraction located at the High Bridge in Knaresborough faced tough competition against The Forbidden Corner, Bolton Abbey, and the World of James Herriot. but when Little Vikings announced the winners for each category, selected by visitors casting votes for their favourites, Mother Shipton’s won.
Mother Shipton’s Cave is England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction, having first opened for paying visitors back in 1630.
Despite its age, the ancient attraction is keeping up with the times, and a visitor in fast fashion chain Primark even noticed a range of new furry ‘Borg’ items that looked suspiciously like the items that hang from the Petrifying Well next to the witch’s Cave in Knaresborough! Mother Shipton is definitely trending this year.
Mother Shipton’s is already busy working away on their popular themed events for the year, including Easter, May, Summer, Halloween and another spectacular Christmas experience.
The attraction has also been shortlisted for Small Visitor Attraction of the year in the Visit York Tourism Awards. The winner will be put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.