Historic attraction in Knaresborough delighted to win top award

Winner: The Dropping Well at Mother Shiptons in Knaresborough. (Picture by Charlotte Gale)

Mother Shipton’s was nominated as ‘Best Family Attraction’ in the Little Vikings – York for Kids Awards in October 2021 by visitors.

The famous attraction located at the High Bridge in Knaresborough faced tough competition against The Forbidden Corner, Bolton Abbey, and the World of James Herriot. but when Little Vikings announced the winners for each category, selected by visitors casting votes for their favourites, Mother Shipton’s won.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother Shipton’s Cave is England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction, having first opened for paying visitors back in 1630.

Despite its age, the ancient attraction is keeping up with the times, and a visitor in fast fashion chain Primark even noticed a range of new furry ‘Borg’ items that looked suspiciously like the items that hang from the Petrifying Well next to the witch’s Cave in Knaresborough! Mother Shipton is definitely trending this year.

Mother Shipton’s is already busy working away on their popular themed events for the year, including Easter, May, Summer, Halloween and another spectacular Christmas experience.