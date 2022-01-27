Line-up revealed for Harrogate's big Health, Wealth and Fashion show this weekend

Health, Wealth and Fashion show will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa this Sunday, January 30.

Louise Van Der Velde, of organisers Future Love Events, said the fact such a great line-up of names from across the country were coming to take part in Health, Wealth and Fashion this Sunday, January 30,from 10am at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa was a great reflection of Harrogate's attraction and appeal.

She said: "It's amazing to get the likes of Jon Callaway who has featured on Britain's Got Talent on ITV, SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and numerous films.

"We've also got Dr Sunny Ahonsi, chief executive of Medi-Science International, a world leader in innovative bio-science, and Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award.

"We are also expecting two former Premier League footballers Les Ferdinand and Marlon Harewood."

The full day’s itinerary at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa this Sunday, January 30, 2022 is as follows:

9:30am – Registration and buy raffle tickets for holiday draw

10:00am – Jon Callaway – self-defence for beginners

10:30am – Intro to David Lloyd fitness session with Jasmine West and Hayley Mower

11:00am – Pilates Evrim yoga and Pilates studio

11:30am – Lucas Barwick and Kristian the crypto Kid – beginners guide to crypt

12 pm – Fitness with personal trainer Chloe McEwen

12:15pm – Dr Sunny Ahonsi, MediLiVes presents Innovative Technology for Optimal Health and Wellbeing.

1:00pm – Riccardo Segat – My empowerment journey to impact investor

1:30pm Networking power lunch (Booking essential)

2:30pm – Dean Manster – the life of a real bodyguard and your security needs

3:00pm – Mark Walker, property and wealth advisor

3:45pm – Break

4:00pm – Ebru Evrim - The Gateway to Healthy Living

4:30pm James Gopala Burford, Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing – Holistic Healing with Yoga and Ayurveda

5:00pm – Dr Sunny Alhonsi – Taking action for better health

5.15 pm Lance Haggith Sports Traider Charity

5:30pm – Vikki Beal – Making Connections

5:45pm – Louise Van der Velde – Remembering who you are. Take away points

6:00pm – Live Singers to close. Samantha Leslie and Luke Greenwood

6:45pm – Dress for Dinner

8:00pm – Drinks reception in the ballroom ready for

8:30pm seated dinner with entertainment and Lance Haggith, Sports Traider Charity

Jon Callaway, who was watched by millions of viewers powering his way through punishing tests of physical and mental endurance set by former members of the Special Air Service (SAS), in the fly-on-the-wall show SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2015.

Louise said: "Jon, like many others, is coming to Harrogate from London to be part of Health, Wealth and Fashion.

Jon who is also a fitness trainer stunt man, has experiences from military to street fights and professional MMA will be teaching a free self defence class through out the day.

Jon has been featured on Britain's Got Talent ( link above ) starred in numerous films and was a finalist in Channel 4's SAS show."

Organisers Future Love Events have previously staged similar lifestyle events in prestigious locations across the world, including Mayfair, Marbella and St Lucia.

At 8pm, the event will conclude with a charity gala dinner in support of Sports Traider, an organisation which provides young people with sport participation and employment opportunities via a chain of charity sports shops.

The dinner will feature live singers, cocktails and dancing, together with a short fundraising auction.

Founded in 2008 by Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award for his efforts, Sports Traider has helped thousands of young people gain self esteem and valuable employment skills - and is set to open its latest shop, in Leeds, in February.

The daytime event runs from 10am until 6pm and admission is £5 by ticket only.

Visit www.futurelove.events for more information, to book tickets or to enquire about the last few business showcase and speaking