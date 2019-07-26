Here's everything you need to know about Harrogate's big carnival this weekend

Harrogate will become the party capital of the county when the town “Welcomes the World” in true carnival style tomorrow, Saturday.
Featuring a range of entertainment including street theatre, dancing, food, music, and interactive workshops, the family-friendly day promises fun by the float load.
The carnival will be based in the Valley Gardens with an opening parade featuring ensembles from around the world throughout the town centre.
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about what will be on offer on the day.
PARADE
Starting at 11am, the carnival celebrations kick off with an opening parade featuring ensembles, music, and dance.
Featuring
Sauras by Close-Act Theatre
Brass Band of 100 made up of local bands across the area
Leeds West Indian Carnival
Houriat
Back Chat Brass
The Tanoura Dancer
Bombay Baja Brass
A Sweep of Swallows from A Bird in the Hand Theatre
Croc Hunters
MUSIC STAGES
The celebrations continue all day in the Valley Gardens, and the Global Music Stage will be one of the main focal points of the day. Expect New Orleans meets 90s club classics with Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, hip hop and Afrobeat.
The line-up features:
DJ Trev - 11am-noon
Mr Wilson’s Second Liners - Noon-12:30pm and 5.15pm-6pm
Tete de Pois - 1pm-1.45pm
Dennis Rollins’ FUNKY FUNK! - 2.15pm-3.15pm
Sambroso presents Buena Vista Social Club - 3.45pm-4.45pm
FAMILY
Dance and craft workshops, storytelling, rides, walkabout street theatre and more across the gardens throughout the day.
Featuring:
Craft workshops
Chalking art
Spray art graffiti
Willow circles
Carnival crafts and dance moves
Make and take carnival craft
Storytelling with animated objects
Face painting
GLOBAL DANCE STAGE
Here visitors can sit back and watch - or dig out their dancing shoes - to learn Egyptian tandoura, Turkish belly dancing or Indian dance from Annapurna Indian Dance Company.
Featuring:
The Tanoura Dance - 1pm-1.15pm and 1.45pm-2pm
Houriat Belly Dancing - 1.15-1.45pm and 2.30-3.30pm
Annapurna Indian Dance and workshop - 2pm-2.30pm and 3.30pm-4pm
Flag dancers throughout the day
FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD
Eat your way around the world with the food zone, washed down with an array of beverages to cater for every palate
Featuring:
The Big Red Oven - Wood Fired Pizza Specialists
Persis Baklava
Harvey’s Sausages
Hales Bar
Mobile Bar / Pop-up Bar - Bierhaus Nancy
Flat Earth
Pavs Dhaba
Cold Bath Brewing Company
Fifi’s Caribbean Twist
Waterworks
Freshly made doughnuts
Carnival Kitchen
Onfire Catering
Flavour Events
C and M Ices
Lebanese Street Food
FOOD THEATRE
Cooking sessions and inspiring food demonstrations from around the world. Cookery demonstrations will be hosted by Yorkshire celebrity TV chef and Festivals’ favourite Stephanie Moon.
Featuring:
Pawel Cekala, The West Park Hotel, Harrogate - 11am
Samira Effa, True Foods, Ripon - Noon
Kevin Fernandez, Rafi’s Spice Box, Harrogate - 1pm
Whaheed Rojan, Round Table Dining - 2pm
Mehdi Boykemach, Fodder, Harrogate - 3pm
Kenneth Poon Head Chef, The Orchid Restaurant, Harrogate - 4pm
Fabrice Teston, Leeds City College - 5pm
WORKSHOPS
Urban Art Chalking Art - all ages
Leeds West Indian Carnival - ages 10+
Annapurna Dance - ages 10+
Belly Dancing - ages 10+
Handmade Parade - ages 5+
Spray Art - ages 8+
Pattern & Structure Building - ages 8+
Willow Circles - all ages
WALKABOUT ACTS
Enjoy the walkabout acts taking place through the park during the day including flower pot men, musical acts and a bee lady.
Entry is free
TOWN CENTRE
Blue Belles - Noon-12.30pm ,1.30pm-2pm and 3pm-3.30pm
Roo'd - 12.30pm-1pm, 2pm-2.30pm and 3.30pm -4pm
Hedgemen - 1pm-1.30pm, 2.30pm-3pm and 4pm-4.30pm
Flamingos - 1.30pm-2pm, 3pm-3.30pm and 4.30pm-5pm