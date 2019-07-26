Here's everything you need to know about Harrogate's big carnival this weekend

Harrogate will become the party capital of the county when the town “Welcomes the World” in true carnival style tomorrow, Saturday.

Featuring a range of entertainment including street theatre, dancing, food, music, and interactive workshops, the family-friendly day promises fun by the float load.

The carnival will be based in the Valley Gardens with an opening parade featuring ensembles from around the world throughout the town centre.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about what will be on offer on the day.

PARADE

Starting at 11am, the carnival celebrations kick off with an opening parade featuring ensembles, music, and dance.

Featuring

Sauras by Close-Act Theatre

Brass Band of 100 made up of local bands across the area

Leeds West Indian Carnival

Houriat

Back Chat Brass

The Tanoura Dancer

Bombay Baja Brass

A Sweep of Swallows from A Bird in the Hand Theatre

Croc Hunters

MUSIC STAGES

The celebrations continue all day in the Valley Gardens, and the Global Music Stage will be one of the main focal points of the day. Expect New Orleans meets 90s club classics with Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, hip hop and Afrobeat.

The line-up features:

DJ Trev - 11am-noon

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners - Noon-12:30pm and 5.15pm-6pm

Tete de Pois - 1pm-1.45pm

Dennis Rollins’ FUNKY FUNK! - 2.15pm-3.15pm

Sambroso presents Buena Vista Social Club - 3.45pm-4.45pm

FAMILY

Dance and craft workshops, storytelling, rides, walkabout street theatre and more across the gardens throughout the day.

Featuring:

Craft workshops

Chalking art

Spray art graffiti

Willow circles

Carnival crafts and dance moves

Make and take carnival craft

Storytelling with animated objects

Face painting

GLOBAL DANCE STAGE

Here visitors can sit back and watch - or dig out their dancing shoes - to learn Egyptian tandoura, Turkish belly dancing or Indian dance from Annapurna Indian Dance Company.

Featuring:

The Tanoura Dance - 1pm-1.15pm and 1.45pm-2pm

Houriat Belly Dancing - 1.15-1.45pm and 2.30-3.30pm

Annapurna Indian Dance and workshop - 2pm-2.30pm and 3.30pm-4pm

Flag dancers throughout the day

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD

Eat your way around the world with the food zone, washed down with an array of beverages to cater for every palate

Featuring:

The Big Red Oven - Wood Fired Pizza Specialists

Persis Baklava

Harvey’s Sausages

Hales Bar

Mobile Bar / Pop-up Bar - Bierhaus Nancy

Flat Earth

Pavs Dhaba

Cold Bath Brewing Company

Fifi’s Caribbean Twist

Waterworks

Freshly made doughnuts

Carnival Kitchen

Onfire Catering

Flavour Events

C and M Ices

Lebanese Street Food

FOOD THEATRE

Cooking sessions and inspiring food demonstrations from around the world. Cookery demonstrations will be hosted by Yorkshire celebrity TV chef and Festivals’ favourite Stephanie Moon.

Featuring:

Pawel Cekala, The West Park Hotel, Harrogate - 11am

Samira Effa, True Foods, Ripon - Noon

Kevin Fernandez, Rafi’s Spice Box, Harrogate - 1pm

Whaheed Rojan, Round Table Dining - 2pm

Mehdi Boykemach, Fodder, Harrogate - 3pm

Kenneth Poon Head Chef, The Orchid Restaurant, Harrogate - 4pm

Fabrice Teston, Leeds City College - 5pm

WORKSHOPS

Urban Art Chalking Art - all ages

Leeds West Indian Carnival - ages 10+

Annapurna Dance - ages 10+

Belly Dancing - ages 10+

Handmade Parade - ages 5+

Spray Art - ages 8+

Pattern & Structure Building - ages 8+

Willow Circles - all ages

WALKABOUT ACTS

Enjoy the walkabout acts taking place through the park during the day including flower pot men, musical acts and a bee lady.

Entry is free

TOWN CENTRE

Blue Belles - Noon-12.30pm ,1.30pm-2pm and 3pm-3.30pm

Roo'd - 12.30pm-1pm, 2pm-2.30pm and 3.30pm -4pm

Hedgemen - 1pm-1.30pm, 2.30pm-3pm and 4pm-4.30pm

Flamingos - 1.30pm-2pm, 3pm-3.30pm and 4.30pm-5pm