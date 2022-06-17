Here is what is happening at Starbeck Community Day on Saturday, June 18 in Harrogate

Held at Harrogate Railway AFC’s ground tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, the return of the annual event will see will see fun and games for all the family, with entertainment including Summerbell Dance Academy, a sack race, a wide range of stalls featuring a tombola, hook a duck, second hand books and DVDs and much more.

Running from noon to 4pm, the day is also an important fundraising event for the Starbeck Christmas Lights appeal which is led by a small group of volunteers who work hard to ensure Starbeck has Christmas Lights each year to brighten up the High Street.

Flashback to 2021 - The Starbeck Community Day is an annual fundraising event organised in support of the Christmas Lights Appeal.

Organised by the local community, Starbeck Community Day will also include a barbecue, ice cream and a licensed bar.

The Starbeck Residents Association will be in attendance and will be happy to talk to anybody.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is also to hold a clinic at the event with members of his casework team on hand to speak to constituents about any issues

The advice clinic is an opportunity for anyone to drop-in and have an informal talk with Mr Jones about any matters of concern.

Mr Jones said: “It is important for an MP to have an open door to all constituents because it is the public for whom MP’s work.

“That is why I meet constituents at my office week-in week-out to address any issues that they may have.

“But I realise that people often can’t make it to fixed appointments and so being at community events is great because people can just walk up and have a chat.

“It is also good to be helping support the Starbeck Christmas lights team and I hope as many people as possible can make it on Saturday afternoon to raise some money to make Starbeck sparkle this Christmas.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones runs more formal surgeries several times a month and these can be booked by contacting his office on 01423 529614 or emailing him at [email protected] with your contact details