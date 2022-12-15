News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
We take a look at some small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

Here are 18 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home this Christmas at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch - including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 18 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.

By Lucy Chappell
38 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 5:11pm

We take a look at 18 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Undefined: readMore

1. Bodhi

Bodhi is a five-year-old domestic short haired who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets. Staff at the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears and he has come on so much since he first arrived at the centre.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Marmalade, Chutney and Piccalilli

Marmalade, Chutney and Piccalilli are a lovely family of guinea pigs who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They are all very shy guineas who will need quiet and experienced adopters who will understand their insecurities. They will need lots of TLC so they can learn to trust people and know they mean no harm.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Joey

Joey is a six-month-old domestic shorthair who came to the centre with his sibling Jamie after they were found living as part of a feral colony. Both Joey and Jamie will need to be adopted together and will need adopters who are willing to give them the time and space they need to gain confidence and learn to trust that people are no threat to them.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Abby and Kensi

Abby and Kensi are a really sweet pair of female rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in horrendous conditions. They are now in tip top condition and ready to find their forever home together. They will make a family who are lucky enough to adopt them very happy indeed and after their tough start to life, they really do deserve their happy ever after.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Harrogate