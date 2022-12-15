Here are 18 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home this Christmas at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch - including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 18 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
We take a look at 18 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Bodhi
Bodhi is a five-year-old domestic short haired who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets. Staff at the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears and he has come on so much since he first arrived at the centre.
2. Marmalade, Chutney and Piccalilli
Marmalade, Chutney and Piccalilli are a lovely family of guinea pigs who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They are all very shy guineas who will need quiet and experienced adopters who will understand their insecurities. They will need lots of TLC so they can learn to trust people and know they mean no harm.
3. Joey
Joey is a six-month-old domestic shorthair who came to the centre with his sibling Jamie after they were found living as part of a feral colony. Both Joey and Jamie will need to be adopted together and will need adopters who are willing to give them the time and space they need to gain confidence and learn to trust that people are no threat to them.
4. Abby and Kensi
Abby and Kensi are a really sweet pair of female rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in horrendous conditions. They are now in tip top condition and ready to find their forever home together. They will make a family who are lucky enough to adopt them very happy indeed and after their tough start to life, they really do deserve their happy ever after.
