Here are 11 cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 11 cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Merlin
Merlin is a two-year-old Domestic Short Haired who came to the centre as his previous owner was moving and unable to take him with them. Merlin is a friendly boy who will need a quiet home with adopters who will let him just do his own thing. He loves a fuss but will then happily take himself off for some quiet time on his own.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Kalum
Kalum is a five-year-old Domestic Long Hair who is quite nervous and shy around new people, however the cattery staff have been working very hard to gain his trust and they now feel he is ready to start the chapter of his life story. Kalum will need patient and understanding adopters who will give him the space and time he needs to settle in to a new home and new family. Once he gets to know you, he loves a fuss and being tickled on his head.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Opal and Topaz
Opal and Topaz are five-month-old Domestic Shorthairs who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met as they were underweight and riddled with parasites. Opal and Topaz are now fit and healthy and ready to start looking for their forever home. They are playful, confident and happy little kittens who deserve their happy ever after.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Bodhi
Bodhi is a five-year-old Domestic Short Haired who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets. Staff at the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears and he has come on so much since he first arrived at the centre, but sadly he still has along way to go.
Photo: RSPCA