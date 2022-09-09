Here are 11 cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

4. Bodhi

Bodhi is a five-year-old Domestic Short Haired who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets. Staff at the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears and he has come on so much since he first arrived at the centre, but sadly he still has along way to go.

Photo: RSPCA