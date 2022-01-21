HEAT & EAT CAMPAIGN: Warm and Well offers Harrogate residents advice amid the rise in the cost of living

‘Heat & Eat - fight the cost of living crisis’ is our newly-launched community campaign in conjunction with our other sister titles across JPI Media and aims to highlight the current heating or eating dilemma, created by rising food and fuel prices.

Warm and Well in North Yorkshire is a partnership project bringing together organisations from the public, private and charity sector with the aim of reducing the number of cold homes, cold people and cold deaths within North Yorkshire.

By working together, the project aims to reach communities and households across the region.

Warm and Well in North Yorkshire provides valuable advice and support to help residents across the Harrogate district with the rise of food and fuel prices

The project is managed by Citizens Advice Mid-North Yorkshire to deliver the Winter Health Coordination across North Yorkshire.

Charlotte Wild, head of Operations at Citizens Advice Mid-North Yorkshire, encourages anyone who is struggling to come forward and seek help if they need it.

She said: “At Warm & Well in North Yorkshire, we have seen a sharp rise in demand for advice.

“The number of calls we received between October and December 2021 was 975 - compare this to 1,103 calls for the 12 month period prior to October, almost as many in three months as for the whole of the previous year.

“Looking ahead, experts are forecasting that the next energy price cap in April 2022 will mean that energy bills could increase by around 50% - the average annual household bills would increase from £1,277 to in excess of £1,877.

“Often it’s those on the lowest income that are hit the hardest and those most at risk of fuel poverty could be put into a position where they are choosing between heating their house or putting food on the table.”

Warm and Well has some simple but vital advice to anyone who is struggling:

- Avoid switching energy suppliers as there aren’t any cheap tariffs and some suppliers are currently not taking on new customers;

- Submit your meter readings to ensure that your bills are correct;

- Look into ways to make your home more energy efficient, including whether there are any grants available to help you do this.

For further advice and practical solutions, residents are urged to contact Warm & Well in North Yorkshire by calling 01609-767555 or email [email protected]