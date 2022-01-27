HEAT & EAT CAMPAIGN: How residents across the Harrogate district can save money whilst also helping the planet

The initiative follows the recent JPIMedia’s “Keep Us Warm This Winter” drive that has won support from many and highlights the current heating or eating dilemmas, why such cash-strapped cost of living choices are rising and the best solutions to address the issues involved.

It’s a dilemma many of us are increasingly facing - do we heat the home or simply eat?

Inflation is at its highest rate for 30 years, having risen to 5.4% in the 12 months to December and the jump in the cost of living, driven largely by rising fuel and energy costs, puts further pressure on households across the UK.

The Harrogate Advertiser has joined with its fellow newspaper titles across the JPI Media group to launch the ‘Heat & Eat- fight the cost of living crisis’ campaign designed to raise awareness of the hardships that people could face as the price of food and fuel rises in 2022

A number of other measures will hit UK households including a 3.8% rise in rail fares and an increase in TV and broadband prices.

In April, companies, workers and the self-employed will start paying an additional 1.25% in National Insurance contributions under the health and social care levy, to help aid the NHS.

The country is facing an energy crisis with 26 energy suppliers having already collapsed, with a long winter of high energy bills ahead for many homeowners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to provide more support to those who need it.

‘Planet Pledge’ is a new energy campaign that has been launched to help save money whilst also helping to protect the environment.

It is inviting every household in the UK to sign up to the 66-day environmental pledge to encourage long-term pro-planet habits that will get the nation to net zero as much as two years before the Government’s 2050 target.

The campaign is based on research which reveals that 79% of people in the UK would like to do more at home to help tackle climate change but can’t get into the habit of doing so.

As part of the campaign, participants will learn how to introduce as many as nine new energy-saving behaviours, each to be completed for a minimum 66 days.

By signing up, households can reduce their home energy wastage by up to 20%, which would help the UK to reach its 2050 net zero target, and save each household around £250 on their annual energy spend.

Dr Pippa Lally, an expert on habit forming, said: “Forming pro-planet habits makes it easier for us to continue to work towards tackling climate change in our daily lives even when we are busy and often distracted.

“The Planet Pledge is a great way to challenge ourselves to make alterations to how we behave - be that turning the tap off whilst brushing our teeth or turning lights off when we leave the room.

“Every little action will add up to make a big impact.”

Utilita Energy, the UK’s only energy supplier created to help households use less energy, is behind the campaign, after more than three in five people said that it makes them feel good when they make an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

Their strong relationship with schools, football clubs, and community groups will mean the Planet Pledge initiative has the power to reach hundreds of thousands of households across the UK.