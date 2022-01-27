HEAT & EAT CAMPAIGN: Community groups across the Harrogate district call for residents support

Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation Resurrected Bites relies on the generosity of businesses and individuals who offer them their surplus food and no matter what is given to them, they can usually make use of it - either in their cafés or through their community grocery scheme.

Michelle Hayes, founder of Resurrected Bites, is always grateful for those who can support them as they want to help as many people as possible.

She said: “We generally need to buy the non-food items we offer in our groceries such as toilet roll, toiletries, cleaning products and nappies so if anyone would like to donate these, they can be dropped off at one of our cafes.

A number of charities and community groups across the region are seeking support from residents to help them with those who are struggling with the rise in the cost of living

“People can also help by supporting our pay-as-you-feel cafes and shops at Gracious St Methodist Church and West Park United Reformed Church.

“It costs over £500 to run each café and we rely on the generosity of those who can afford to pay and donate a fair amount for the food and flowers they receive.

“If we start to make a profit, it will help cover our grocery and warehouse costs.”

If you think you can help them in anyway, visit www.resurrectedbites.co.uk/ or contact Michelle by calling 01423 593937.

Harrogate District Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the United Kingdom.

They want to make sure that no one in the community has to go hungry, but they need help from the general public to make this happen.

A gift of financial support, time, business partnership and food can make a real difference to them and someone who may need it.

They always welcome donations and promise to use them to provide help to people in crisis across the district.

People can donate either by dropping off at their centres or the collection points at Waitrose and Morrisons.

Item shortages include:

- Ladies toiletries

- Sponge puddings

- Custard

- Tins

- Rice

- Washing up liquid

- Washing powder

- Powdered milk

- Toothbrushes

- Cat food