Harrogate Grammar School pupils enjoy inspiring visit to the Houses of Parliament

It was a unique experience for the eight Year 13 students, immersing them in the country's political world.

Andrew Jones, Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, took the students on a comprehensive tour of The Palace of Westminster, including the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

The group were able to listen in to important debates, ranging from economic sanctions against Russia, to sexism and gender equality.

Year 13 students from Harrogate Grammar School have recently enjoyed a visit to the Houses of Parliament in London

Mr Jones explained how debates are structured, and how the law-making process of parliament functions.

He also explained his own ongoing priorities, which include improving transport links across the north.

The group also met with Harrogate Grammar School Alumnus, Harvey McCabe, who works as Communications Adviser for another MP in the House of Commons.

He explained the inner workings of Parliament, his role and aspirations to become an MP himself.

Elena Blair, Head Student at Harrogate Grammar School, said “It was amazing to get access to the Houses of Parliament, such an impressive and iconic place.

"Mr Jones really looked after us and gave us valuable insights.

"The visit to the Houses of Parliament was a very thought provoking and confronting experience for us all, when considering both domestic policy and the current global climate.

"It was a great honour to be able to see the inner workings of parliament and watch debates from both the House of Lords and House of Commons, which has inspired me to use my voice.’’

Ben Twitchin, Director of Sixth Form, added: “This was an excellent trip and felt very timely given the media focus on parliamentary politics.

"The students were fascinated to witness first-hand political debate.

"It was a privilege to be shown around such a special place, part of our history, but of course part of our future.