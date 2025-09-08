Harrogate's leading radio and media company unveils important new appointments

Your Media Group has announced the appointment of Adam Daniel as its new managing director following his acquisition of the majority shareholding in the business.

Adam brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role, having previously served as Head of e-commerce within the UKRD Group before its acquisition by Bauer Media.

He has spearheaded the development of Your Media Group during his five years as Commercial Director, helping to launch Your Harrogate Radio in 2020 and overseeing the company’s acquisition of Rombalds Radio in 2023.

The stations have since been rebranded as Your Ilkley and Your Skipton.

Your Media Group, which operates radio stations in Harrogate, Ilkley and Skipton, has announced the appointment of Adam Daniel, pictured, as its new managing director. (Picture contributed)

With his support, Your Harrogate made the move onto DAB in 2022, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

Mr Daniel’s appointment comes at a time of change for the business which has also seen the departure for pastures now of Nick Hancock, Your Harrogate's breakfast presenter and Creative Director, who helped create Your Harrogate Radio five years ago.

Your Harrogate’s newly-appointed Chairman, William Rogers, welcomed the news of Adam’s appointment.

“Adam has been the main driver of Your Harrogate’s commercial success since the business was launched and his appointment is just what the company needs to fulfil its true potential in the marketplace,” said Mr Rogers.

“He’s full of ideas for the future and his passion for the business, and the local patch, will make quite a big impact over the coming years.”

Speaking about his new role, Adam Daniel said: "It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to lead the business, especially with such a talented and committed team.

"There is so much more Your Harrogate can achieve and I’m determined to make sure we do just that.

"We have hugely ambitious plans for the future and I can’t wait to start putting them into effect."

Your Media Group has close ties within the local community, not least with Harrogate Theatre.

The business has been supporting the historic organisation with its 125th birthday year fundraiser.

Natalie Rawel, Head of Marketing and Development at Harrogate Theatre, said: “Your Harrogate has been a fantastic supporter of our 125th birthday year fundraiser, helping us reach more people across the district and celebrate such a special milestone.

“Adam and his team really understand the importance of championing local arts and culture, and we’re looking forward to continuing that partnership under his leadership.”

Other new appointments at Your Media Group include Ben Groom as Content Director and James Landes as Commercial Director.