The Firecracker Ball, which is now in its twentieth year supporting Barnardo’s in Yorkshire, took place in a huge themed marquee attached to Rudding Park Hotel, designed and produced by The Angels Events – with early indications showing £210,000 was raised for the charity.

This year, the Atlantis theme saw over 400 guests transported to an undersea world of shipwrecks, treasures, and a host of other underwater wonders.

Mark J Nelson, Chair of the Firecracker committee, said: “I’d like to personally say a huge thanks for all of the support and generosity of everyone involved in the ball, from those who have helped by donating a prize, buying a ticket or bidding in an auction.

The Firecracker Ball at the Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate has raised over £200,000 for Barnardo’s

"Without them we couldn’t help Barnardo’s to change the lives of thousands of children and young people in Yorkshire.

“Welcoming everyone back after two years away was a fantastic experience.

"The Firecracker Ball is the highlight of so many people’s social calendars, so it was lovely to see the guests back together and raising funds for such a worthy cause.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to all of our sponsors, partners and supporters without whom we wouldn’t be able to create the spectacular event and raise as much as we do.”

Highlights of the evening included moving speeches from representatives of Barnardo’s, an auction of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, including lots donated by Sir Richard Branson and the Taittinger family, and a live performance from band Wet Wet Wet.

The money raised from the night will fund the building of a home for a young person leaving care, with the rest of the money supporting the work carried out by young carers across the region.

Barnardo’s in Yorkshire each year help almost 14,000 children, young people and their families in over 80 specialised projects in local communities.

Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager at Barnardo’s, said: “The funds raised are helping to make sure Barnardo’s services across Yorkshire can continue to offer services that are in strong demand by the local community, this year focusing on support for the young carers and young people leaving care.

“The more money we can raise, the more we can help the most vulnerable children overcome their problems and transform their lives.

"We are naturally over the moon with the amazing amount of money that has been raised.”

Lynn Perry, CEO at Barnardo’s, added: “On behalf of the children and young people supported by Barnardo’s, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this year’s incredible Firecracker Ball.

"The generosity of those in attendance was staggering and heart-warming.

“We are always in awe of the unrelenting enthusiasm and hard work that goes into developing the Firecracker Ball, year after year.

"2022 was no exception – the evening was quite simply spectacular.”

