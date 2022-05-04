Harrogate's Duchy Hospital rallies to deliver urgent supplies to Ukraine hospitals

The show of support followed efforts by a Ukrainian doctor practising in the UK, Sergey Tadtayev.

The consultant urologist surgeon teamed with his hospital operator, Circle Health Group and The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate, to deliver over 110 tonnes of urgent medical supplies across Ukraine.

The first lorry leaving for Ukraine thanks to the efforts of The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate.

Ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs, bandages, wound kits, operating tables and other medical supplies have been stock-piled from Circle hospitals across the country and delivered directly to the doors of five hospitals covering North, South, East and West Ukraine.

Upon receipt of the urgent supplies, the hospitals distribute a portion to local community hospitals in a hub and spoke model.

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made the journey on a weekly basis since March 15 to deliver urgent supplies, navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of conflict to reach the hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykoliav, Odessa and Lviv. Circle Health Group have committed to continue the weekly delivery programme for as long as the supplies are required.

The latest delivery, which departed the UK on Wednesday, April 13 and arrived at a Kharkiv hospitals on Easter Sunday, contained £185,500 of medical equipment loaded on 35 pallets, including 5 ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors, suction tubing and chest drainage sets and sterile gowns.

Helping Ukraine - Dr Sergey Tadtayev of The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate.

At The Duchy Hospital, senior ward nurse Sue Barlow organised a cake sale in the reception of the hospital. In total, Sue’s efforts raised £1,150 towards the hospital’s target of £7,000.

In addition to the bake sale, theatre practitioner Rose Salvador organised the collection of non-perishable food items which were organised and packed at a local warehouse alongside television star Emma Watson from Emmerdale.

Staff and doctors finally took up the challenge of cycling continuously for 12 hours to raise yet more money towards the group target. In total, the hospital’s efforts have raised over £2,000 towards Circle Health Group’s target of £1 million.

Sergey’s appeal and The Duchy’s efforts have received an extraordinary response from colleagues, with circa £1.4m worth of medical supplies and funds donated by Circle Health Group hospitals, staff and suppliers to date.

Dr. Sergey Tadtayev said: “My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall.

"Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.

“Moving 100+ tonnes of medical supplies between hospitals separated by thousands of miles and several borders has been an incredible team effort, and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of my colleagues at Circle Health Group.

"They are moving heaven and earth to get help to those who really need it on the frontline, and I am humbled by the solidarity and support for my homeland.”

Circle Health Group suppliers and partners have also risen to the challenge, with large donations from suppliers including Medical properties Trust, Rocialle Healthcare, GBUK Group, Intersurgical, Timesco, Chemence, Bunzl, Healthcare Supplies and Supply Chain Solutions, Purple Surgical, RB Medical, June Medical, Toffeln and Cantel.

Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, said: ‘We’re so grateful to the hundreds of people across the country who have contributed to this effort, from staff to partners and suppliers, and the brave drivers who have put themselves at considerable personal risk.

"It’s hard to know how to help in the face of such enormous suffering, but as a hospital operator and one of the UK’s largest employers we knew we could provide unique support for hospitals caring for the sick and injured.