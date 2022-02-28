Do you recognise these men? CCTV appeal following attempted iStore theft in Harrogate

The incident happened in December last year when an attempt to steal items from the store was made but failed.

The suspects ran away from the store along James Street towards Princess Street.

Police would like to speak to the four men as they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are asking residents for help to identify four men following an attempted theft at the iStore on James Street in Harrogate

Anyone who can identify the men or has any other information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Brendon Frith or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.