Harrogate teacher of 16 years jetting off to Singapore to take up new teaching role

Emma Shea, who has been Acting Head at Belmont Grosvenor School for the past 12 months, has been appointed Deputy Head at Brighton College in Singapore.

The mother-of-three has worked at Belmont Grosvenor for the past 16 years, having begun her teaching career in Thailand.

She joined the school as Director of Music before being appointed Director of Studies, Deputy Head and finally Acting Head in September 2021.

Acting Head at Belmont Grosvenor School Emma Shea

Mrs Shea is looking forward to living and working abroad again – this time with her husband Justyn and three young children – through her new role.

She said: “I’m looking forward to setting up the music department at my new school and recreating some of the excellent clubs we have at Belmont Grosvenor School including ukulele and choir.

“And, as a family, we are excited about the adventure of exploring a new culture and visiting new places and sampling the food."

Mrs Shea said she has fond memories of her years at Belmont Grosvenor School, including learning to ski on the Year 6 ski trips and the music and drama productions.

She added: “I’ve been privileged to have served at such an exceptional school and to have worked alongside so many excellent and inspirational teachers who have had a positive impact on many young people’s lives, including my own children.

“I’ll miss the beautiful and idyllic setting we have here that always takes my breath away, no matter what the time of day or the season."

Gordon Milne, Chair of the Governors at Belmont Grosvenor School, said Mrs Shea’s contribution to life at the school during the past 16 years had been immense.

He added: "Emma has made an outstanding contribution to Belmont Grosvenor School over the years.

"We will miss her but wish her and her family all the best for an exciting new adventure in Singapore."