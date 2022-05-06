Harrogate woman's mercy mission for Ukraine needs your support

As always, the hard-working Whitney Vauvelle is working with International humanitarian charity Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) which now has a large warehouse in Warsaw, as well as one inside Ukraine itself.

So far, GEM has distributed aid into 55 cities and relocated more 18,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Whitney, who is a specialist pilates instructor with her own studio in Harrogate, said: "Entrepreneur, designer and author India Hicks; goddaughter to Prince Charles, is on the board of GEM and will be going back to Poland and Ukraine in a couple of weeks. "She’s asked for our help in gathering specific items for our sixth full size truck of humanitarian aid for Ukraine from the Harrogate and Yorkshire community.

"She’s put us in touch with Saint John Ambulance and we will be transporting medical supplies for them as well."

As part of the incredible effort, Whitney is collecting donations for GEM at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate today, Friday, May 6 from 9:30am - 1:30pm and again on Friday, May 13, 9:30am - 1:30pm.

Whitney's base is located at White Horse Machinery, Unit M3A, The Matrix, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Whitney said: "We are collecting non-perishable high nutrition foods such as peanut butter, protein bars, granola bars, nuts, snacks as well as canned goods and instant porridge, noodles, soups and rice.

"Additionally, we are collecting new underwear (must be in package or have tags) and new trainers and warmer weather clothing in all sizes. Must be new or in ‘like new’ condition.

"We can also accept toiletries, baby wipes, nappies, hand sanitizers, soaps and sanitary items, boxes, packing tape, water, energy drinks, juice boxes, instant coffee, and tea."

An American woman married to a Harrogate native, Whitney not only has has family ties to Kyiv but has close contacts in Poland with not-for-profit international relief organisation Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), which has been in Poland since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and quickly set up two humanitarian warehouse distribution centres to help refugees from Ukraine.

She praised Harrogate-based White Horse Machinery, which with over 25 years of large printing equipment export capabilities, had been instrumental in helping with her aid mission for Ukraine.

For questions or queries on corporate donations, please contact Whitney Vauvelle at 07860922600 or [email protected]

Whitney has set up a Justgiving page to fundraise for the costs of her humanitarian missions to help refugees from Ukraine.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/globalempowermentmission-ukraine