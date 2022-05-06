Harrogate gets two new food outlets including Dog Cafe

The exciting news for dog lovers is that The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is set to open today, Friday, May 6.

Located at 25 Regent Parade in Harrogate, the new venture is a small family run business by and for people who have a love for dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve delicious doggy delights.

Harrogate's new Pret will be situated at the former site of Messums art gallery on James Street.

The opening follows the success of The Dogs Bakery which was launched online in Harrogate a year ago to deliver delicious and nutritious homemade treats for all dogs to enjoy.

Meanwhile, the location has been revealed for the first ever Pret in Harrogate.

Situated at the former site of Messums art gallery on James Street in Harrogate, Pret is seeking to at least 15 'Team Members' for the new Harrogate shop, which will will offer a menu of freshly prepared sandwiches and food, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen.

Organic offees and other hot drinks will be prepared by trained baristas and will be available as part of Pret’s award-winning Coffee Subscription.

Pret has shops in nearby Leeds and York, but this is the first time a shop has opened in Harrogate.

As part of Pret’s current national expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 'Team Members' and baristas by the end of 2023 across the country.