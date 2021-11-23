Harrogate woman who was UK's youngest female funeral director gives an insight into her profession

Nicola Major

In 1947, Nicola Major’s grandfather established an independent funeral home in the town - and 50 years later, in 1998, she followed in her family’s footsteps, making history as one of the youngest women to be appointed as a funeral director in the UK.

Reflecting on her career path, Nicola said she remembers seeing an advertisement in the local newspaper for an Assistant Funeral Arranger at the Co-op Funeral Home in Harrogate.

Empowered by the recent decision to introduce female vicars in a previously male-dominated industry, and inspired by her family’s tradition working in funeralcare, Nicola decided to apply.

She was taken on as a Trainee Funeral Director - a much more senior position than the one she applied for - and has been there ever since.

She said: “Here in Harrogate, I have been very lucky with the staff I’ve worked with, we really are all one family. Having climbed through the ranks and being in a management position now myself, I want to do the same and help the younger generation who have chosen to join the sector, just like my colleagues supported me when I was starting out.

One of Nicola’s proudest moments in the industry includes being shortlisted for the Butterfly Award back in 2017, when she was nominated by a bereaved father who she had supported through the loss of his daughter.