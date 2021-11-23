Free parking for Harrogate shoppers in run-up to Christmas thanks to Harrogate BID

Free parking boost - Pictured outside Harrogate’s Victoria Car Park are Harrogate BID Business and Marketing Executive Bethany Allen, and Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman.

Starting this week - and running right up to Thursday, December 23 – Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is providing free parking after 3pm in the town’s Victoria Car Park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This move is designed to support Harrogate’s retail and hospitality sectors during the traditionally quieter days of the week, by encouraging shoppers and revellers - from the local area and further afield - to shop, eat and drink in the town during the run up to Christmas.

It just one part of the BID’s Christmas package, which includes this year’s Christmas Lights, its show stopping Father Christmas Experience, sponsoring Harrogate International Festivals North Pole Post Office, teaming up with Harrogate Rotary Club for the annual Christmas Shop Window Competition, co-funding a helter skelter, Victorian carousel, big wheel, and during the days of the Christmas market, a road train.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Free parking in the run up to Christmas is what the town’s retailers have asked for, and I’m delighted to say it’s what we are now giving, four days a week, right up to the Thursday before Christmas.

“Victoria Car Park has acres of spaces and connects directly with the Victoria Shopping Centre, giving easy access to the heart of the town centre and the wonderful shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues it’s home too.

“With our Christmas lights now dazzling, Harrogate is looking absolutely fabulous and really is well worth a visit for shopping, eating and drinking.”