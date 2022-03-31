Harrogate woman forced to 'ride bus to keep warm'

The woman, who suffers from illness, travels with her dog on the bus as she can't afford to put the heating on.

The shocking news was revealed by Helen Hunter, CEO of Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington, who said the Chancellor’s spring statement ‘does not go far enough’.

She said: “The cost of her gas standing charge and price per KWH has doubled. She is entitled to the Warm Home discount but this has remained at the same rate for several years and doesn’t go far enough to help with the extra costs. She has illnesses that are made worse by the cold and is at greater risk of health deteriorating.”

“With average bills set to rise by a whopping £693 a year from April – and almost certain to increase further in a few months’ time – the support the Chancellor has announced simply does not go far enough."

She added: “We’re pleased Age UK’s call to double the value of the Household Support Fund has been heeded but as that was the only announcement that helps older people on low and modest incomes – unless they are drivers – we don’t think the Chancellor has gone far enough.

“Older people tell us that every time they go shopping the prices seem to have gone up again, and that’s really tough to manage if you’re reliant on a meagre Pension. Unfortunately, for older people like these, and younger ones on low incomes too, the next few months threaten to be extremely stressful, as they struggle to continue to make ends meet.