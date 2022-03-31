Where to go for help if you're struggling financially

Here's where to go if you need help and support with your finances:

If you’re in need of a food parcel, then contact your local food bank:

* Harrogate District Food Bank - 07885 529864 or [email protected]

Thousands of people across the Harrogate region are struggling to cover essential household costs and bills due to the rising cost of living crisis.

* Wetherby District Food Bank - 07840 455725 or [email protected]

* Ripon Community House Food Support - [email protected]

* Pateley Bridge Food Bank - 07792 419982

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, or are in debt, then get in touch with one of these groups:

*Citizens Advice - Visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk for general advice on finances or, if you need to speak to somebody, call the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 2231133 (Freephone), open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

* Stepchange Debt Charity offers free debt advice online and will support clients for as long as they need it. When you use the online debt advice tool or contact the charity for advice, they will help you understand your finances, and give you a copy of your monthly budget and personalised recommendations on how to deal with your finances. They also offer advice on budgeting, bills, benefits and how to save money. The handy guides are all online at www.stepchange.org or go to www.stepchange.org/debt-advice-start.aspx for free, confidential debt advice.

* If you are in financial crisis, you can call the Trussell Trust’s free national helpline, Help through Hardship, on 0808 2082138 for free (open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, closed on public holidays) to talk confidentially with a trained Citizens Advice adviser. They can help address your crises and provide support to maximise your income, help you navigate the benefits system, and identify any additional grants you could be entitled to. If needed, they’ll issue you with a voucher so you can get an emergency food parcel from your local food bank.