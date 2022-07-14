Harrogate Town charity golf day raises over £18,000 for the Harrogate Homeless Project

More than 140 people attended the event at Rudding Park, which included a full day of golf that saw local businesses and teams enjoy a trick shot show before they challenged each other around the award-winning course.

The day finished in style with a gala dinner hosted by the late veteran presenter and broadcaster Harry Gration and local auctioneer Richard Smailes of FSS Property took to the podium to lead a live auction with prizes donated by local businesses.

Francis McAllister, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “This was one of the key fundraising events in our 30th anniversary calendar and we are incredibly grateful to Harrogate Town for the time and enthusiasm they have provided to make it such a huge success.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of those who came along to the event and the businesses that donated prizes for the auction.

“The incredible amount raised is a massive contribution to our 30th anniversary appeal, which will enable us to expand services at our Springboard day centre, where we offer practical support, daily meals, counselling, a GP service and access to other agencies.”

Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town, said: “It’s been fantastic to work with the staff and volunteers at Harrogate Homeless Project to organise this landmark event as part of their anniversary celebrations.

“The whole day was great fun and we are hugely grateful to our sponsors and all the local businesses and individuals who came along to support us and this amazing local charity.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have raised so much to help those in need in our community and to build a strong relationship with the charity for the future.”

Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town, said: “We would like to thank everyone who contributed towards a hugely successful day whether that be through taking part or a donation.

"Our aim was to both raise funds and also to help raise the profile of the Harrogate Homeless Project and the many services they provide which we will continue to do.

"We had the privilege of having the late Harry Gratian MBE, host this event.

"Harry was a huge supporter of the club and the charity, and we will always be grateful for everything he did for us and so many others.

"Our sincere condolences to Harry’s family and those who knew him.”