Here are nine of the best pictures from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

Richard Smith with his daughter Bonnie (aged 2), with friend Ben Mudd and his daughter Ivy (aged 6) enjoying the views of the show from the top of the giant ferris wheel

The sun was shining on the second day of the sold-out Great Yorkshire Show with 35,000 visitors enjoying a jam-packed day full of fun.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:28 am

The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw a number of awards and accolades awarded in various categories, as well as popstar turned farmer JB Gill taking to the new GYS Stage and much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are not available to purchase either online or at the gate.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2022

The Show Jumping has been taking place in the Main Ring

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2022

Young sheep handlers took to the Sheep Ring

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

3. Great Yorkshire Show

Masterchef 2022 Champion Eddie Scott has been cooking at the Great Yorkshire Food Theatre

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2022

David Graham with his Jacobin Pigeon who was crowned Supreme Champion

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

