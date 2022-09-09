Harrogate town centre ceremony to mark proclamation of King Charles III on Sunday

At the moment Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday as the UK's longest-serving monarch, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

But there are a number of traditional steps which he must go through to be crowned King Charles III.

The Mayor of Harrogate will hold a special proclamation ceremony for King Charles III at the cenotaph in Harrogate on Sunday afternoon.

It is expected that Charles will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London. After this, the historic occasion will be marked up and down the country at smaller ceremonies.

In Harrogate, councillor Victoria Oldham, mayor of the district, will read the proclamation at the Cenotaph war memorial opposite Bettys from 4pm on Sunday (11 September).

Paying tribute to the Queen's "constant source of courage and inspiration" yesterday, councillor Oldham said: "Throughout her 70-year reign, she has touched so many of our lives and led us through many dark but also many positive times.

"On behalf of everyone across the Harrogate district, I would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family during this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

A book of condolence is available in the reception of Harrogate's civic centre for people to pay their respects to the Queen.

This will be available between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am and 4.30pm on Fridays.

An online book of condolence is also available on Buckingham Palace's website.

Harrogate Borough Council has asked that any floral tributes for the Queen are left on the grassed area in front of the Cenotaph.