The Queen: Live reaction as Harrogate pays tribute to our longest serving monarch

From the moment Buckingham Palace announced that our Queen had passed away there has been an out-pouring of emotion and grief across Harrogate and the nation.

By Matt Reeder
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Tributes have been paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.
Many people have taken to Social Media to pay their respects, and this Live Blog attempts to capture as many of those messages as possible… we hope you enjoy reading them.

The Queen: Harrogate pays its respects following the death of our great monarch

Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:49

Key Events

  • Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96
  • King Charles III takes over following the death of his mother
  • Businesses and leaders have paid their respects across Harrogate
  • People asked to leave flowers on grass in front of cenotaph
  • Book of condolence set up by Harrogate Borough Council
  • All EFL and Premier League football matches cancelled this weekend
