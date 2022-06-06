Luxury Harrogate hotel hosts top awards and then wins one

The run-up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations saw Rudding Park host the 36th Acorn Awards, which give recognition to 30 of the hospitality industry's most talented stars aged under 30.

It turned out the luxury resort had particular cause for celebration as Rudding Park Golf Academy Manager, Jordan Burdall was amongst those to receive an Acorn Award.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudding Park's Peter Banks, left, and Jordan Burdall following Jordan's Acorn Award win in Harrogate.

Peter Banks, managing director, at Rudding Park, said: "We are delighted that we were able to tempt the 2022 Acorn Award winners to Rudding Park, and it is a privilege that we have the chance to look after some of the rising stars of our industry - including one of our own, Jordan Burdall.

"Each of the winners will take away a living souvenir of their stay with us in the form of a small oak tree, and we will be planting an Acorn Winners' wood on the golf course this winter as a living memory that will last for centuries."

The Acorn Awards shine a light on the positive innovation, opportunity and energy that define the hospitality industry.

All winners share the intrinsic qualities to become successful, compelling and inclusive leaders – creativity, resilience, dedication, flair, agility, authenticity and much more.

Jordan Burdall said: “I feel very humbled to receive an Acorn Award as there are some incredibly talented people amongst the winners.

"I must thank Rudding Park for believing in me and giving me the support and opportunity to grow over the years.

"It’s an incredible business to work for; they listen to individual needs and motivations and do what they can, to help fulfil passions, goals and dreams.

"It is natural to think of hotels, pubs and restaurants when you think of hospitality so, as the Golf Academy Manager, I am particularly pleased to receive the award as it highlights diverse opportunities in the industry, and I encourage more people to consider hospitality as a career of choice.”

The winners received their trophies at a prize-giving lunch at Rudding Park in the company of the Acorn Award's sponsor, CH&Co, their nominators and Acorn judges.