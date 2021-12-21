Harrogate Theatre's popular panto postponed temporarily because of illness

The talented cast of Harrogate Theatre's Cinderella panto.

But Harrogate Theatre has confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that the cancellation of the performance of Cinderella is for tonight, Tuesday only.

Harrogate Theatre today tweeted:

Due to illness today’s performances of Cinderella are cancelled. Patrons with tickets for affected performances are advised to check their email / junk email later today for details of their options. We would appreciate it if you didn’t call us during this time.

An essential part of Harrogate’s events calendar each year with almost every performance a sell-out - the return of Harrogate Theatre’s annual pantomime has been greeted with rave reviews for the efforts of new director Joyce Branagh and her small but talented cast of five including panto legend Tim Stedman.

The theatre also said it was reaching out to customers to keep them informed.

Our Box Office team are working hard to contact affected customers as quickly as possible.

Whilst we are disappointed to temporarily close our wonderful Cinderella, the health of our cast, crew, staff and audience is our highest priority.

We will provide updates regarding future performances as soon as we can.

We are very sorry and apologise for the short notice.

Thank you for your continued kindness patience and understanding.

Harrogate Theatre's production of Cinderella runs until January 16, 2022.