Harrogate Soroptimists deliver twiddlemuffs to care home

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District have donated brightly decorated twiddlemuffs for residents at a a local care home.

Located at Leadhall Grove in Harrogate, the care home offers personal care and accommodation for older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

After members of SI Harrogate and District put their knitting skills to good use, their vice president Christine Anderson, delivered the gifts to the residents who include her own mother, Mrs. Margaret Anderson.

The manager of Larchfield Manor, Denise Baron, sent her thanks and appreciation to the Soroptimists for their kind donation.

Christine Anderson said: “Mum and the other residents were delighted by the twiddlemuffs and each one soon found a well deserved home.”

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.