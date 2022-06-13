Harrogate MP offers chance to drop in for advice at Starbeck Community Day

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones will be holding an advice clinic at Starbeck Community Day.

From from noon until 4pm, Mr Jones and members of his casework team will be on hand to speak to constituents about any issues they might have at the event which is held to raise money for Starbeck Christmas lights.

The advice clinic is an opportunity for anyone to drop-in and have an informal talk about any issues with him.

Mr Jones said: “It is important for an MP to have an open door to all constituents because it is the public for whom MP’s work.

"That is why I meet constituents at my office week-in week-out to address any issues they may have.

“But I realise that people often can’t make it to fixed appointments and so being at community events is great because people can just walk up and have a chat.

"It is also good to be helping support the Starbeck Christmas lights team and I hope as many people as possible can make it on Saturday afternoon to raise some money to make Starbeck sparkle this Christmas.”