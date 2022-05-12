Harrogate Scrubbers look back at their amazing Covid efforts for NHS at peak of pandemic

After being launched by Harrogate teacher Fran Taylor to sew much-needed scrubs and PPE for Harrogate Hospital, GPs, hospices and care homes during the first lockdown, the ranks of the Scrubbers rose rapidly.

At one point in 2020, a total of 850 volunteers were hard at work when supplies to Harrogate’s health service workers were at their most stretched.

An amazing effort from the super sewers - Flashback to 2020 and the delivery of scrubs by Harrogate Scrubbers to Harrogate Hospital.

Now, almost exactly two years since Harrogate Scrubbers handed over an incredible 2,037 scrubs to the staff at Harrogate Hospital, the group is meeting up to celebrate the completion of five memory quilts.

The event, which will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate next Wednesday at 7.30pm, will see the unveiling of five special quilts made up of squares of material sewn by every single Scrubber.

“The experience of being part of the Harrogate Scrubbers meant so much to so many people, that we wanted to commemorate the groups achievements,” said Fran Taylor.

“We also wanted the opportunity for group members to actually meet up and share their memories, so we have created an event whereby everyone who took part will be invited to join us, see the quilts on display, and raise a glass to the contribution everyone made to support the National Health Service during the pandemic.”

The fizz and canapes evening will also see the unveiling of a new book created by founder Fran which includes photographs of the squares and the memories of individual members of

Harrogate Scrubbers.

It tells the story of how, in late March 2020 Harrogate teacher Fran Taylor, who taught maths at St John Fishers High School, set up a Facebook page called Harrogate Scrubbers to provide ‘scrubs’ for frontline staff at Harrogate Hospital.

The response was phenomenal and, after just six weeks, the Scrubbers had delivered 2,037 hand-sewn scrubs to Harrogate Hospital.

Organisers are offering a special thanks to Pavilions of Harrogate, for providing the venue for the occasion, which will also be used as a fundraiser for the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

Pavilions has also kindly donated tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show and a hamper from Fodder for the raffle at next Wednesday’s event.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/