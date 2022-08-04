Harrogate Scrubbers' handmade quilts on display at new exhibit in town centre

Showcasing five quilts made from memory squares, all sewn by hundreds of the group’s members, the exhibit at the Victoria Shopping Centre was opened last Wednesday by Nick Hancock, from Your Harrogate, and shopping centre manager James White.

The Harrogate Scrubbers, founded by teacher Fran Taylor, stepped in during the first lockdown to provide much-needed scrubs and PPE. In just six weeks, 2,000 items were made including laundry bags, scrub caps and gowns.

On the opening of the new exhibition, Fran said: “It is really important to me that people remember some of the positives that came out of the pandemic and how complete strangers pulled together to overcome the crisis Harrogate Hospital faced with not having enough PPE equipment.

Members of the Harrogate Scrubbers with their quilts on display in the Victoria Shopping Centre

“These memory quilts highlight both the memories and how much it meant to the community to support the hospital and the crisis the NHS was facing at the time.

“This will form a big part of children’s history lessons in the future and these quilts demonstrate just how powerful communities can be and how much our vital NHS means to everyone.

Sammy Lambert, business development, charity and volunteer manager at Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, added: “We are delighted that the quilts are being showcased to commemorate the incredible sewers, drivers, supporters, cutters and tea makers who made the impossible possible.

The Harrogate Scrubbers will have their quilts on display in the Victoria Shopping Centre

“I am in awe of this group and what they achieved together and thank you for helping to add sparkle to the team during an incredibly difficult and challenging time.

“I’m sure the local community visiting this exhibit will love the quilts as much as us.”

The exhibition will be open at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate all summer, before the quilts start a tour of libraries across Ripon, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Starbeck in the Autumn.