Police searching for missing teenager from Masham

Saphire Williams, aged 15, was last seen in Masham at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 4.

She failed to return home and officers are concerned for her welfare.

They are currently conducting a search to find her and are urging the public to share any information that could help their investigation.

Saphire lives in Masham but also has contacts in South Yorkshire.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 then select option one to speak to the Force Control Room.