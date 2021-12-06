Harrogate Samaritans launch festive campaign to help support residents this Christmas

Christmas may be a time for festive cheer and spending time with loved ones but new figures from Samaritans reveal that caller concerns about family have risen for the fifth year in a row.

The Christmas Campaign will ensure that volunteers are on-hand to provide emotional support throughout the festive season, which can be a particularly difficult time.

Samaritans volunteers will respond to more than 250,000 calls for help and those at the Harrogate branch and across the country will be there round-the-clock to make sure there's always someone available to listen to anyone who is feeling alone of struggling this festive season.

Stephanie called Samaritans at Christmas when she was struggling and is now calling on the public to 'Be A Samaritans Christmas Star' during this festive period

Volunteers in Harrogate will be among 1,500 volunteers nationally answering calls for help on Christmas Day

Liz Wilson, Harrogate Branch Director, said: "Whilst many look forward to the Christmas period, at Samaritans we know this time of year can actually be a huge challenge for some people.

"Our amazing volunteers will, as they do every hour of every day, be giving their time this Christmas to anyone who needs support.

"I think that is a pretty special gift to give.

"I'm so proud of the work Samaritans does, and I know what a huge difference it makes to people's lives.

"So for anyone who is struggling this Christmas time, Samaritans is here for them, for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

One Christmas caller, who credits Samaritans with saving her life, has been chosen as the face of the charity's latest festive campaign.

Stephanie, 33, phone Samaritans regularly just after Christmas in 2015 when she was really struggling.

She said: "Christmas always felt like a particularly difficult time and one year on Christmas Eve, it all got too much and I tried to take my life.

"I woke up the next day feeling very unwell, but I got dressed and went to visit my family for Christmas.

"I became good at putting on a front."

Stephanie, a celebrity manicurist to the stars who works with Little Mix, Leona Lewis and Disney, added: "I look back at the pictures and I'm smiling, but I wasn't okay at all.

"That feeling built up and spilled over into the New Year and I didn't know who to speak to, so one night I called Samaritans and let everything out.

"I remember feeling embarrassed and it took me a long time to get everything out but I am so thankful to that volunteer.

"He saved my life that night and I realised I didn't want to die, I just didn't want to hurt anymore."

Stephanie is now calling on the public to 'Be A Samaritans Christmas Star' during this festive period.

To make a donation to the Harrogate Samaritans, visit samaritans.org/donate-christmas and select Harrogate Branch at the checkout.

As little as £5 could enable the Harrogate Samaritans answer a call for help from somebody struggling this Christmas.

To find out other ways you can support Harrogate Samaritans, visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/harrogateAnyone can contact Samaritans FREE at any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit.