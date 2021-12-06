Weather warning for Harrogate district as Storm Barra is set to cause disruption

High winds are expected to affect much of the country on Tuesday causing travel disruption in some areas, with gusts reaching up to 50mph.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some bus and train services affected and some journeys taking longer than usual.

Heavy rain is also expected throughout the next couple of days, with a chance of snow on high grounds.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Harrogate district as Storm Barra is set to cause disruption

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.

"The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Storm Barra - the second named storm of the season - follows Storm Arwen which battered the district just last week.

Despite the continued challenging weather and working conditions, Northern Powergrid have continued to work throughout the week to restore supplies to many properties who are still without power caused by Storm Arwen.

Since 10pm on Sunday, November 5, they still have 1,600 customers who are still affected and they remain hopeful that the work will be completed on Monday 6 or Tuesday 7 December.