And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Harrogate road closures for motorists to avoid this week

• A168, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, closed between junction 48 and junction 49 for resurfacing. There will be a diversion on the local authority road.