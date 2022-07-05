Harrogate road closures for motorists to avoid this week

Harrogate's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:35 pm

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Read More

Read More
Rent was costing Harrogate tenants a fifth of wages even before cost of living c...

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

Harrogate road closures for motorists to avoid this week

• A168, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, closed between junction 48 and junction 49 for resurfacing. There will be a diversion on the local authority road.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Harrogate