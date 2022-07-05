Rent was costing Harrogate tenants a fifth of wages even before cost of living crisis

A variety of To Let, Let By and Sold estate agent signs outside houses in Richmond upon Thames, London.

In Harrogate, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom property stood at £580 in the 12 months to March, Office for National Statistics figures highlight.

Separate ONS figures show the median wage of full-time employees in the area in 2021 was £32,778 per year. It means the average middle-income worker living alone in Harrogate was spending around 21% of their income on rent last year. That was before living costs soared in April, adding to the financial strain on renters across the country.

In the 12 months to March 2022, average monthly rent in Harrogate remained the same as the year before at £750.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said millions of tenants are “living on a knife-edge with no wriggle room to help then navigate rising costs”. Ms Neate also urged the Government to end the freeze on housing benefit immediately.