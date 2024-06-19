Harrogate restaurant owners close with a 'heavy heart' but vow they will return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a quirky and popular Harrogate restaurant which closed "with a heavy heart" have a message - our dream is still alive and we will be back.

Voted best restaurant in 2023 by locals after being open for just a year, Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen became a popular fixture on Station Parade.

Located under the stylish canopy of Prince Albert Row in a spot previously run by Filmore & Union and Hustle & Co, the 90-cover restaurant became known for being cosy and friendly, serving beautifully prepared British fare with an international influence.

There were music nights and wine nights and special events.

Voted best Harrogate restaurant in 2023 by locals after being open for just a year, Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen became a popular fixture on Station Parade before closing recently. (Picture contributed)

Then, on Instagram, came the sad news: "We are closed but not permanently."

Having revealed the sad news on social media, owners Jesper Callisen and his wife Kelly then posted that they were hopeful of returning with another venture.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen.

"We can’t express enough how much joy we’ve had in meeting and serving each of you who chose to visit us.

"Your kindness and support have truly touched our hearts, and we’re determined to keep our dream alive - the dream of creating a place for everyone to enjoy, be it here or somewhere new.

"We’re currently brainstorming and developing loads of exciting ideas, and we hope that we’ll soon be back serving our beloved Harrogate community."