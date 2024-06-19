Harrogate restaurant owners close with a 'heavy heart' but vow they will return
Voted best restaurant in 2023 by locals after being open for just a year, Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen became a popular fixture on Station Parade.
Located under the stylish canopy of Prince Albert Row in a spot previously run by Filmore & Union and Hustle & Co, the 90-cover restaurant became known for being cosy and friendly, serving beautifully prepared British fare with an international influence.
There were music nights and wine nights and special events.
Then, on Instagram, came the sad news: "We are closed but not permanently."
Having revealed the sad news on social media, owners Jesper Callisen and his wife Kelly then posted that they were hopeful of returning with another venture.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen.
"We can’t express enough how much joy we’ve had in meeting and serving each of you who chose to visit us.
"Your kindness and support have truly touched our hearts, and we’re determined to keep our dream alive - the dream of creating a place for everyone to enjoy, be it here or somewhere new.
"We’re currently brainstorming and developing loads of exciting ideas, and we hope that we’ll soon be back serving our beloved Harrogate community."
Talented Danish-born Jesper Callisen was three times crowned Denmark’s champion flair bartender and had his own bar at Copenhagen’s Royal Danish Theatre.