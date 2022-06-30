Harrogate residents urged to check their sheds and gardens as missing dog search goes on

Molly went missing on Thursday (June 23) morning at around 9am after she was spooked by another dog while out on a walk with her dog walker near the viaduct on the Bilton/Ripley cycle path.

Throughout the week, a thermal drone has been used to try and locate Molly but unfortunately there have been no sightings.

Her owner, Emily Watson, is urging everyone in the area to check their gardens and sheds as she may think it is a safe zone and also to check any CCTV and door bells.

Molly the four-year-old Bichon Frise has been missing from Harrogate since last Thursday

She posted on Facebook this morning: "Molly has now been missing for seven days with no sightings.

"She has a distinctive marking around her neck area from where her collar has been which was removed recently so she can easily be spotted with this.

"Molly was wearing a purple harness when she went missing but this may well have come off."