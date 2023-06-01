News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate residents living in Starbeck invited by North Yorkshire Council to apply for community grants

Residents of Starbeck in Harrogate are being invited by North Yorkshire Council to apply for funding that will help enhance where they live.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read

Applications for the Starbeck Community Small Grants Fund opened earlier this week.

The fund was created in 1992 following an agreement with the developers of the Morrisons supermarket in Hookstone Chase.

A total of £300,000 has been set aside for the benefit of residents, with interest from that sum enabling annual grants to be administered.

Residents living in Starbeck are being invited by North Yorkshire Council to apply for community grantsResidents living in Starbeck are being invited by North Yorkshire Council to apply for community grants
Two funding categories are available, with grants of up to £200 for individuals and up to £1,000 for community groups.

Requests will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual.

Those from groups will be considered to assist community-based organisations with projects or activities that will benefit the Starbeck area.

In 2022, six awards were made – Time Together received gardening tools and seeds, St Andrew’s Church got a new cooker, Harrogate Hawks rugby team was successful in getting money for storage and equipment, Claro Enterprises received lighting for a community workshop, Starbeck Library received a new tea and coffee machine and new Christmas lights were purchased for Starbeck.

Councillor Pat Marsh, who represents the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division on North Yorkshire Council and sits on the grants panel, said: “Starbeck residents take great pride in their community and grants like this help to further improve the area in which they live.

“I would encourage people to once again make the most of this opportunity and submit their applications for funding as soon as possible.”

The deadline for applications is 4.30pm on Monday 24 July.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/community-and-volunteering/grants-and-funding/starbeck-community-fund

