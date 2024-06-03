Harrogate promoter hails 'incredible comeback' by Meatloaf performer who would do anything to sing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate manager of one of the UK’s biggest Meatloaf musical tributes has paid tribute to a singer’s incredible talent – and bravery.

As Peter Young prepares to bring his acclaimed Keep on Rockin’ Tour to Harrogate Theatre, his manager Liam Gray said he was proud of the way he had bounced back from cancer.

"To be able to sing like Peter does is incredible but to do it after coming back from stage four cancer is beyond words,” said Liam, a popular musician who runs Gray Leisure Promotions.

Delivering showstopping renditions with a live nine-piece band of classic Meatloaf hits including Bat out of Hell, Dead Ringer for Love and I Would Do Anything For Love, Peter would not be on stage today if it wasn’t for his dentist.

Top Meatloaf singer Peter Young is preparing to bring his acclaimed Keep on Rockin’ Tour to Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Following invasive surgery and time off, born Northerner Peter has been able to made the comebacks of all comebacks despite losing four stone during his battle for survival.

It might have been otherwise, had the powerhouse singer not spotted a suspicious gap in his teeth when watching back his appearance on TV news in 2022 discussing the death of the legendary US musician.

The end result has been a minor miracle which means the never-say-die Peter Young is not only appearing at Harrogate Theatre on June 19 but is realising a lifetime dream by performing with a symphony orchestra at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in September.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, Peter Young said: “I was watching myself on Look North and I noticed a tooth missing.

"When I went to the dentist, he said “I don’t like the look of part of your mouth round your teeth.

"I was sent to the doctor’s.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I thought I was finished.

“Whatever happened, I would never sing again.

"My doctor has been my absolute saviour.

"He said to me “I will make sure you sing again” and he has.

"It’s strange to think if I’d never done that TV interview I might be dead.”