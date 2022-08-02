Harrogate NHS trust signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

The voluntary covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly. The pledge acknowledges that veterans and serving personnel should have the same access to services as the civilian community and should not face disadvantages in their day-to-day lives owing to their time as part of HM Armed Forces.

Both HDFT and Harrogate Integrated Facilities Ltd (HIF), a subsidiary company of the trust which supplies a range of services to the hospital and its community services teams, made the commitment to honour the Armed Forces Covenant and support the Armed Forces community.

Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive of HDFT, and Mark Chamberlain, chairman of HIF, were joined by Lieutenant Colonel Will Blackhurst, Commanding Officer, 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment to sign the covenant.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HDFT has also retained its Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award for its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

The trust actively seeks new employees from the armed forces community, supports reservists with additional paid leave for annual training and has strong links to many organisations which can offer support to veterans and the armed forces community.