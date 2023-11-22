Harrogate neighbourhood news: Your weekly round-up of what's going on around the district

Welcome to your new digital version of Neighbourhood News, a weekly round-up of what’s going on around the Harrogate district.

Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into the Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Here is your round-up for the week ahead.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

Starbeck's Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 25

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Service of Holy Communion at 11.15am on Sunday, November 26. Morning prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Information on services is available on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION: The next Tuesday morning get together is November 28 at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. The 'coffee, cake and conversation mornings' run fortnightly from 10am to noon and are currently priced at £2.50 per person.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHRISTMAS FAIR: At Beckwithshaw Village Hall on Saturday, December 2 from 2pm to 4pm. Christmas gifts and decorations; Jon's Jams; cake stall; Christmas hamper raffle; children's refreshments; tea or coffee plus mince pie priced at £3.

EXTRA CARE HOUSING: One of the key proposals of North Yorkshire Council’s ‘Care and Support Where I live’ strategy is to expand the number of extra care housing schemes. Key findings from the initial desktop review show that there is significant demand. They are looking to gain feedback around a possible Extra Care Housing scheme at Cardale Park, between Beckwithshaw and Harlow Hill. Complete the online survey by November 29 (consult.northyorks.gov.uk/snapwebhost/s.asp?k=169781081577).

FEEDBACK ON NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNCIL BUDGET PRIORITIES: The 2023-27 plan sets out the council’s vision, ambitions and priorities for the next four years, as well as the approach it will take to achieve them. The ‘Let’s Talk Money’ survey can be completed at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/lets-talk-north-yorkshire. The survey closes on Monday, December 18.

WALKING FOOTBALL FOR MEN (OVER 50): Looking to try something different to keep you fit and active? Walking football allows you to keep playing the game you love! Sessions across Harrogate district, just £5 per session. For more information, email [email protected]. New women only sessions on Thursdays 7-8pm at Rossett Sports Centre, Harrogate. A fun session for women (over 30) who have played before or would like to try it for the first time. Same email for more information.

NORTH YORKSHIRE REUSE SANTA APPEAL: Donations of toys, games, books and puzzles can be taken to any household waste recycling centre between November 16 and November 30. They will be given to young people (birth to 16 years old) who might otherwise not receive a gift (www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-north-yorkshire-you-can-be-reuse-santa-christmas).

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: A free, six-week guided programme. Mind give you the materials to understand and manage your feelings and call regularly to give you support. You don't need a GP referral to sign up for supported self-help (www.mind.org.uk/get-involved/supported-self-help/).

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: The Sunday morning service will be led by Don Rolls at 10am on Sunday, November 26. Advance notice of the annual village Christingle at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 3 and the next Community Tea on Tuesday, December 12 from 2.30pm to 4pm with donations raised going to Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP).

ST ROBERT'S: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15am on Sunday, November 26, with BCP evening prayer at 3.30pm. Morning prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) and the church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone 01423 873577 or email [email protected].

TABLE TENNIS: It was cup week for Burn Bridge in the Harrogate table tennis league. The A team had a narrow win by seven points over Spa C, but in another close match the C team lost by 12 points to Harrogate Racquets Juniors B. More clear cut was the defeat of the D team to Knaresborough Cricket Club B by 378 to 315. The B team match was postponed.

CRIMPLE MEADOWS: Work is due to start on the long-awaited drainage, together with a new footpath on Crimple Meadows recreation ground in early December. Let’s hope the solution will provide dry passage from Crimple Meadows roadway to the play area and beyond.

NEW PARISH COUNCILLOR NEEDED: When Coun Howard West steps down in December, consequent upon his imminent move south for family reasons. Having chaired the parish council since May 2016, Howard will be a hard act to follow. Our thanks to him for all his work for the community over the years. Some representation from within the Thirkill Drive and surrounding areas (more than 10 per cent of the houses in the parish) would be very welcome. More information from the parish clerk ([email protected]).

PARISH COUNCIL: The most recent parish council newsletter is always posted on the village noticeboard (at the village hall) and posted on the website (http://www.pannalandburnbridge-pc.gov.uk/Documents.aspx). If you use Facebook, join the group where you'll get any breaking news more quickly (https://www.facebook.com/Pannal-and-Burn-Bridge-Parish-Council-1655335551445518/).

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: This year, villagers gathered around the newly completed War Memorial which now includes commemorative pebbles to each of the ‘fallen’ soldiers from the First World War. The pebbles were decorated by children at Pannal Primary School and have now been permanently set in concrete around the feet of the Tommies.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: The village hall annual general meeting is at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 28, when Pat Fitzgerald will give an on screen presentation and take questions on the future of the hall and car park opposite. The bar will then be open for those who wish to stay and meet the team. Take a look at the website (https://www.pannalvillagehall.co.uk) for events and activities in the hall.

GIVING TUESDAY – NOVEMBER 28, 2023: Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. You can volunteer your time; donate money; share your skills; campaign for something; donate goods, food, or clothes; organise a community event (www.givingtuesday.org.uk).

HELP OUT HARROGATE: Help Out Harrogate is a brand new HADCA initiative offering local people the chance to volunteer at a variety of one-off events in the community without the need to make any regular commitment. If you are interested in finding out more, email [email protected].

VIEWS SOUGHT ON FIVE YEAR HOUSING STRATEGY: North Yorkshire Council are developing a new strategy to deliver homes that meet the needs of communities across the county in the next five years. This strategy includes proposals to tackle homelessness; meet the needs of the ageing population; increase the supply of affordable and available housing; reduce fuel poverty; decarbonise homes; bring long term empty properties back into use. The consultation closes on December 11 (www.northyorks.gov.uk/news/2023/publics-views-sought-ambitious-five-year-housing-strategy)

COVID VACCINATIONS: These are taking place at the Masonic Hall on Station Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5NE. Those eligible are able to book via the National Booking System. Vaccinations are also available for walk-ins, but the centre isn’t open every day so it is best to make an appointment. Those eligible include frontline health and social care workers and people who regularly look after someone who is ill, an older or disabled person or those who are in contact with people who are at high risk.

HELP NHS AND SOCIAL CARE SERVICES BY RETURNING EQUIPMENT: All items returned will be assessed, safety tested and either repaired and reused or stripped down for recycling. Medequip provide this service on behalf of North Yorkshire Council and NHS Humber and North Yorkshire. For equipment no longer needed, you can arrange a free collection. To find out more, phone Medequip on 01423 226240 or email [email protected].

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

FILMS: The Autumn season of films at Darley Memorial Hall continues on Friday, November 24 with Book Club: The Next Chapter, with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Four friends meet in person again after Covid-19 and decide on a much planned bachelorette trip to Italy, taking in Rome, Venice and their final destination in Tuscany. Accompanied by a score comprised of Italian-flavoured easy listening, the chums soak up the culture of Italy by the bottle. There are hitches, but our heroines find plenty of time to discuss booze, love, lust, careers, plastic surgery and the joys of napping. Doors open at 6.45pm, and the main feature film starts at 7.30pm (a local interest film will be shown from 6.50pm to 7.20pm). Admission is £5 (£2 children). Refreshments will be on sale before the main feature and during the interval. Further details from 07740 951046 or email [email protected].

NIDDERDALE DOMINO LEAGUE: The results for November 13 are: Star Club A 4 Royal Oak PB 5, Crown v Star Club B postponed, Half Moon 4 Pateley Club 5, Stone House 4 Queens Head 5. Weekly running totals are: Stone House 23, Pateley Club 22, Queens Head 19, Royal Oak 16, Star Club B 15, Star Club A 14, Half Moon 14, Crown 12.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The next talk by Dr Peter Vardy at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge, is on Wednesday, December 6 called ‘Can wars be just?’ There is a long history of thinking about the justice of wars - both when it is morally right to fight and how wars should be fought. Traditional approaches will be explained together with the challenges provided by new technology including the use of drones, nuclear weapons and economic warfare. Questions will be posed as to whether any war today can be regarded as just. The conflict in Ukraine will be used to illustrate the issues. To find out more and to help with managing attendance, please email [email protected] or go to https://www.leeds.anglican.org/sex-death-and-christian-ethics-all-at-a-dales-church-from-autumn.php

ALICE IN CUCKOO LAND: The Summerbridge Players present ‘Alice in Cuckoo Land’ by Peter Nuttall. The evil Queen of Hearts hates Christmas and is determined that it will be banned from her realm. She has even thrown Santa into the dungeons. Alice and her friends Chester the Cheshire cat, Floppy the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter set out to rescue him. Of course, there is also the Dame and other colourful characters to add to the fun and games. Come and join in the fun at the Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall in Dacre Banks on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1, with both a matinee and evening performance on Saturday, December 2. Tickets are available at Todd’s of Summerbridge.

Starbeck news with Heather Jemison

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS FAIR: Preparations for the Starbeck Christmas Fair on November 25 are well on the way! There are some lovely prizes for the Christmas tombola with donations towards it still coming in. Santa’s grotto is looking very festive and ready for the big man arriving at 2pm on the day. With over 35 stall places sold there will be a lot of things to see and do. There is also a free craft room for children! The St Andrew’s Church Choir will be singing a selection of Christmas tunes from 2pm followed by a special Christmas performance by The Summerbell Dance Academy at 3pm. The fair will close at 6pm. The Starbeck Christmas lights will be switched on by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Chris Aldred, and King Edward and Queen Celeste of Starbeck. Afterwards mince pies will be served and glo sticks handed out to the children. The Harrogate Theatre Choir will be leading a festive sing-a-long which will be a lovely end to the day. Please go along, it’s free entry!

STARBECK RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The recent Starbeck Residents Association AGM was well attended. Reports were received from the local police, councillors and the outgoing committee. A new committee was unanimously elected: chair is Chris Watt, vice-chair is Leisa Mark and the secretary is Geoff Foxall. SRA is contactable via Facebook or email [email protected].

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH DATES FOR DECEMBER: December 2, 7.30pm - A concert for Christmas by Northern Voices - please see

December 10, 10.30am - Parade and gift service, with gifts going to Ripon Salvation Army.

December 10, 3.30pm - Christmas fair in the church hall. To book a table please contact [email protected].

December 17, 6pm - Community carols.

December 24, 10am - Service at Life Destiny Church.

December 24, 4pm - Communion.

December 25, 10am - Christmas Day service.

December 31 - No service.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY DECEMBER CLOSURES: The library will close on Saturday, December 16, at 12.30pm and re-open on Wednesday, December 20, at 10am. It will close again on Saturday, December 23, at 12.30pm and reopen Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

