Northern Voices to perform a mix of traditional and new Christmas carols, songs and readings at Starbeck concert

Northern Voices will make their third visit to Starbeck Methodist Church - and this time they are pleased to present a programme that will include an eclectic mix of traditional and new Christmas carols, songs and readings.

There will also be an opportunity for audience participation during the concert on Saturday, December 2.

Northern Voices are an enthusiastic mixed voice choral group that rehearse in Darlington on a weekly basis, with over forty choristers and a large repertoire of music, classical, oratorio, sacred, musicals, modern contemporary and pop.

Their singers are drawn from across North Yorkshire, Tees Valley and South Durham. They are a registered charity and aim to improve the public’s appreciation of choral music in all its aspects and assist others to raise funds through their choral performances.

Since their formation in 2011, they have grown from strength to strength, attracting new members and building an excellent choral performance reputation.

Their director and accompanist, Gillian and Stephen Sild, are both accomplished professionals.

Entry is £9 at the door. Concessions: teenagers £5, free entry for those aged under 12.