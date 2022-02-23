Harrogate MP quizzes Boris Johnson in PMQs after 'end of Covid' announcement by Government

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones said he felt it was important to raise the issue of tests and support for the vulnerable with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Andrew Jones MP said, after receiving correspondence from constituents who are immunosuppressed, he felt it was important to raise the issue of tests and support for the vulnerable with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Mr Jones said he would welcome further support for the immunosuppressed and asked the PM :

"Will he ensure the NHS reviews the system for identifying the most vulnerable, as some at risk people may be missed, for example those with blood cancer?

"Will he then ensure the testing and anti-viral drugs he mentioned in his statement are readily available, alongside regular boosters for the immunosuppressed and their carers too?"

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP's intervention today, Wednesday, came after the Prime Minister told the nation on Monday that all Covid restrictions in England were to end under his plan for “living with Covid”.

All rules including the legal duty to self-isolate end this week - and free tests will stop for most in April.

People with Covid symptoms will be asked to exercise personal responsibility when deciding whether to stay at home - until then they are still advised to do so.

Current government guidance on Covid passports will end and it will no longer recommend venues use the NHS Covid pass

The £500 self-isolation support payment for people on low incomes who test positive for Covid will no longer be available

Covid provisions for increased statutory sick pay will apply for a further month.

In his reply the Prime Minister confirmed that support would be available for the immunosuppressed.

Mr Jones said afterwards “I was pleased that the Prime Minister confirmed that antiviral drugs and other support would be available to the immunosuppressed and that further work will be done to ensure that people do not slip through the net.”