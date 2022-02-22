Independent fashion store expands in Harrogate

Infinity & Co is delighted to launch its new and enlarged store in Victoria Shopping Centre's piazza area adjacent to the main entrance.

Occupying an idyllic space, the new store offers a wide selection of beautiful ladies clothing and jewellery, including hand selected garments, predominantly from Italy and France.

Passionate about the high street and our beautiful town, Infinity & Co said it is determined to make a positive contribution to Harrogate.

Infinity & Co Boutique owner, Samantha McDermid, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be moving into our new store, having spent the last 18-months in a smaller space, it feels wonderful to be able to expand our offer and showcase our greatly enhanced collections.

"The reception we have received from our customers, coupled with the support of the Victoria Shopping Centre team, made it an easy decision for us to expand into our lovely new store.”

James White, centre manager at Victoria Shopping Centre, said he was delighted with the new opening.

“The Infinity & Co team offer a friendly, warm welcome to everyone who enters their store, an experience you just can’t get online.”

The expanded boutique caters for ladies who are looking for something a little different, comfortable and stylish, but without the designer price tags.

The boutique is also home to Infinity & Co’s own jewellery brand which is designed by their team of designers, briefed by founder, Samantha McDermid.

The collections have a fine jewellery handwriting and are designed to make perfect gifts at accessible prices.

Early customers at Infinity & Co, which was first established in Harrogate in 2014 as an online business, will receive a free gift.

Infinity & Co Boutique owner, Samantha McDermid, said: “As a little thank you to our existing customers and a welcome to new customers, we are offering a free “Silky” silk scarf with every purchase until the end of February.

"We look forward to welcoming old friends and meeting many new friends very soon.”