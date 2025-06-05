Harrogate motorists anger as new road closure causes huge tailbacks today

Harrogate motorists are in a fury about a new double whammy of traffic chaos in a key part of the town's road system.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today the entire area round Knaresborough Road, Starbeck and Hookstone has been hit by two different set of roadworks.

One has closed Starbeck level crossing to all vehicles coming or going along Starbeck High Street.

The other involves temporary traffic lights on Forest Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sign which has appeared announcing Starbeck level rail crossing area is closed to all vehicles coming or going along Starbeck High Street. (Picture contributed)

Both sets of roadworks are to last until Wednesday, June 11.

One angry driver, who asked the Harrogate Advertiser to remain anonymous, said: "The sign on Starbeck High Street says that the road is closed for four days but the 11th of June is actually six days.

"It’s already causing chaos in all directions, not just for cars and lorries but for buses in Harrogate.

"Drivers are being forced to either use Bogs Lane, which isn’t built for lots of traffic or queue up on Forest Lane and get to town by going up Hookstone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s interactive roadmap at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map shows that the two roadworks are for different reasons.

1 Forest Lane: North Yorkshire Council – Highway Repair and Maintenance Works.

2 Road closure Starbeck High Street – Yorkshire Water.

For any vehicles planning to reroute via Hookstone, there is an additional difficulty.

Current road works at Hookstone Drive courtesy of Northern Gas Networks are causing tailbacks – and those are expected to last until June 27.

One piece of good news is Bond End disruption seems to be easing today.