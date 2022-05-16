Harrogate men set to undertake gruelling fundraising challenge in memory of two friends

Instead of pounding the pavements around Leeds and Harrogate, Ollie Ward and Jeremy Butterfield, together with friends Henry Bartle and Joe Braham, are hoping to raise £10,000 by cycling the distance from Harrogate to Monaco on a BikeErg static bike in 24 hours.

As well as raising money in memory of James Hindmarsh, the four are also doing it in the memory of David Brown who lost his battle with Covid-19 last December, and whose daughter Lissy, was also an Ashville pupil.

Whilst half of what is raised will go to the Leeds Cancer Centre, who cared for James at St James’s University Hospital, the other half will go towards the David Brown Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Ward and Jeremy Butterfield, together with two of their friends, are set to take on a gruelling challenge of cycling from Harrogate to Monaco to raise vital funds

In 2020, James was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS), a rare type of bone cancer, and in the weeks before his death, friends and colleagues pulled together to raise money to send him for treatment in America.

Social media posts were shared by TV presenter, Piers Morgan and former football manager and TV pundit, Harry Redknapp.

Match of the Day host and former England football captain, Gary Lineker, was one of the hundreds who contributed to the appeal.

Whilst his employers raised £35,000, his friends also started a fundraising campaign.

Having set a target of £30,000, they were £4,000 short of their target when James lost his fight against the disease, hence running the three marathons in three days which raised another £7,460.

North Yorkshire Police appeal for information to locate wanted Harrogate man

Jeremy Butterfield said: “We are raising money in memory of our friends James and Dave.

"On Friday, May 27, Henry Bartle, Ollie Ward, Joe Braham and I will begin #DOIT4JAMES&DAVE.

“Between us, we aim to raise £10,000 by cycling 1,573km in 24 hours – the distance between Harrogate and Monaco on a BikeErg static bike.

"Both James and Dave loved F1, so it was only right we all ‘travelled' to the Monaco Grand Prix this year.

“Half of the money we raise will be donated to Leeds Hospitals Charity, who will allocate it to Leeds Cancer Centre, which was very close to James’ heart.

"The money raised will go towards support and help for others fighting the same fight our best mate did so bravely.

“Dave was the most thoughtful, caring, gentle and humble human who did so much for children and teenagers across the district.

"We will follow on in Dave’s footsteps and support children’s education across the United Kingdom.

"The other half of the money raised will be donated to the David Brown Foundation.

“Both James and Dave never gave up in their fights and we will continue their legacies to help others fight the challenges they are facing.

"Every cycle of the BikeErg, they will be with us - probably with a wry smile and a Peroni in hand.

“Forever in our hearts James and Dave, we love you and we will make it to Monaco together.”